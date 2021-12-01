The US Centres for Disease Control (CDC) is warning Americans against travel to Trinidad and Tobago.

On Tuesday the CDC placed T&T in its Level 4 Very High category which advises US citizens to not travel to countries listed or to ensure they are fully vaccinated if they must travel to those countries.

The CDC warned, however, that because of the current situation in Trinidad and Tobago, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

T&T, which was previously at Level 3, joins a number of Caribbean countries that have been added to the Level 4 list over the last few months including Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Cayman Islands and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bermuda and Guyana were dropped to Level 3 while the British Virgin Islands dropped to Level 1.

The CDC’s warning comes as T&T is experiencing a spike in COVID cases due to the Delta variant. There are no recorded cases of the new Omnicron variant that has been detected in other countries in Europe and Canada.

As of November 30, T&T registered 10,840 active cases of COVID-19 with 763 new cases. T&T has registered 2,158 deaths.

Over 643,000 people in T&T are fully vaccinated.