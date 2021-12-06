By Pranjal Pande

Virgin Atlantic has inaugurated its first long-haul route from Edinburgh. The airline launched its new service from the Scottish capital to Barbados, its third route to the Caribbean nation. It’s the first connection to Barbados from the Scottish capital.

Hello sunshine!

December 5th marked the first flight of Virgin Atlantic’s new route from Edinburgh Airport (EDI) to Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI). The route was first announced in August this year, with the carrier hoping to corner the market for long-haul services to leisure destinations and boost cargo capacity out of Scotland.

VS223 took off from EDI at 11:17 AM local time for the scheduled nine hours and a 10-minute transatlantic flight. The A330-300 operating took a straightforward route, flying southwest over Ireland before entering the Atlantic for much of its journey. The next time the flight was overland, it was on approach to BGI, where it touched down at 16:00 local time, 15 minutes ahead of schedule