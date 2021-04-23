Find out why some places in the U.S are turning down COVID-19 vaccines.

We look at how President Joe Biden is bringing out the billionaires at a virtual climate summit of world leaders.

And criticism over Israel’s use of deadly force against Palestinians has echoes of the debate over police killings of Black Americans in the United States.

Also:

India’s hospitals desperate for oxygen as virus crisis deepens

Denmark tells some Syrian refugees to go back home

Digital Underground leader Shock G has died

KARL RITTER

Southern Europe News Director

The Associated Press

Rome