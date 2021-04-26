In today’s Wire Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” has won best picture at the 93rd Academy Awards and China-born Zhao has become the first woman of color to win best director.

We also review the Oscars show and take a look at its ending.

India continues to set records for new coronavirus infections. We have a photo gallery of mass funeral pyres that underscores the country’s COVID crisis.

And we reflect on President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.