April 23, 2021
In today’s Wire Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” has won best picture at the 93rd Academy Awards and China-born Zhao has become the first woman of color to win best director.
We also review the Oscars show and take a look at its ending.
India continues to set records for new coronavirus infections. We have a photo gallery of mass funeral pyres that underscores the country’s COVID crisis.
And we reflect on President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.
Also this morning:
- Italy’s re-opening: Too cautious for some, too soon for others.
- American businesses worry about finding summer workers.
- Death toll in Baghdad coronavirus hospital climbs to at least 82.
The Rundown
Chloé Zhao's "Nomadland," a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a…
NEW DELHI (AP) — Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of COVID-19 victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks for kindling, as a record surge of illness is collapsing India's tattered health ca…
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he rounds out his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden's focus on reigning in the coronavirus during the early months of his administration seems to have paid off: He can check off nearly all his campaign promi…
MILAN (AP) — Italy's gradual reopening on Monday after six months of rotating virus lockdowns is satisfying no one: Too cautious for some, too hasty for others. Allowing outdoor dining comes too little, too late for Italy's restaurant owne…
The 93rd Academy Awards wasn't exactly a movie, but it was a show made for people who love learning about movies. And it stubbornly, defiantly wasn't trying to be anything else. It wasn't an advertisement for the nominated films that audi…
OTHER TOP STORIES
BOSTON (AP) — The owner of seafood restaurants on Cape Cod has eliminated lunch service and delayed the opening of some locations because his summertime influx of fo…
NEW YORK (AP) — If the nation is in the midst of a historic reckoning on racism, most leaders of the Republican Party are not participating. On the same day last wee…
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister fired key hospital officials Sunday hours after a fire broke out in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients in Baghdad, …
Wait. What? If that's what you yelled at the TV during the final moments of Sunday's Oscars, you weren't alone. In what may have been the most abrupt ending since th…