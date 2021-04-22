April 22, 2021

Alternate text

Police chiefs across the U.S. say Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the death of George Floyd is a step toward restoring trust in the justice system.

President Joe Biden is convening a virtual summit to rally the world’s worst polluters to move faster against climate change.

In India, where authorities not long ago thought the worst of the pandemic was behind them, infections are now soaring to record levels, pushing health systems to the breaking point. AP explains the situation.

Also this morning:

  • Indonesia searches for missing sub that may be too deep to retrieve
  • US officials say Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide
  • Burning Man organizers consider vaccine requirements

KARL RITTER

Southern Europe News Director

The Associated Press

Rome

The Rundown

I'm an image

Not long after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of killing George Floyd, police chiefs across the U.S. started speaking up. And it wasn’t to defend the police. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said…Read More

I'm an image

Just as the guilty verdict was about to be read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, police in Ohio shot and killed a Black teenager in broad daylight during a confrontation. The shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who was…Read More

I'm an image

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a global summit Thursday aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to move faster against climate …Read More

I'm an image

NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. While India is massive — it’s the world’s second-most …Read More

I'm an image

NEW YORK (AP) — How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last? Experts don’t know yet because they’re still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also de…Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — George Floyd’s killing last year and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states, from changes in use-of-force polic…Read More

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing calls to recognize the Armenian genocide of more than a century ago, something he pledged to do as a candidate but that coul…Read More

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The search for a missing Indonesian submarine on Thursday focused around an oil slick north of the resort island of Bali with help from Australia,…Read More

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forw…Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR