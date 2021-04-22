April 22, 2021
Police chiefs across the U.S. say Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for the death of George Floyd is a step toward restoring trust in the justice system.
President Joe Biden is convening a virtual summit to rally the world’s worst polluters to move faster against climate change.
In India, where authorities not long ago thought the worst of the pandemic was behind them, infections are now soaring to record levels, pushing health systems to the breaking point. AP explains the situation.
Also this morning:
- Indonesia searches for missing sub that may be too deep to retrieve
- US officials say Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide
- Burning Man organizers consider vaccine requirements
The Rundown
Not long after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of killing George Floyd, police chiefs across the U.S. started speaking up. And it wasn’t to defend the police. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said…Read More
Just as the guilty verdict was about to be read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, police in Ohio shot and killed a Black teenager in broad daylight during a confrontation. The shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who was…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a global summit Thursday aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to move faster against climate …Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — The world’s fastest pace of spreading infections and the highest daily increase in coronavirus cases are pushing India further into a deepening and deadly health care crisis. While India is massive — it’s the world’s second-most …Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last? Experts don’t know yet because they’re still studying vaccinated people to see when protection might wear off. How well the vaccines work against emerging variants will also de…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — George Floyd’s killing last year and the protests that followed led to a wave of police reforms in dozens of states, from changes in use-of-force polic…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing calls to recognize the Armenian genocide of more than a century ago, something he pledged to do as a candidate but that coul…Read More
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The search for a missing Indonesian submarine on Thursday focused around an oil slick north of the resort island of Bali with help from Australia,…Read More
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Burning Man organizers have said that they are considering requiring attendees to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 if the organizers move forw…Read More