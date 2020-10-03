After almost 10 hours in the High Court that ended Friday evening at around 7:00 p.m the election petition case in Constituency 1 moves a step closer to being determined.

The case brought by Ian Patches Liburd who was the People’s Action Movement and Team Unity Candidate for the Constituency in the June 5 election, challenges 98 ballots that were rejected in the seat he held for one term in the National Assembly. The day after election day his opponent Dr. Geoffrey Hanley was declared the winner by 24 votes.

On Friday morning the ballot boxes from that Constituency arrived at the Lee Llewellyn Moore Judicial Complex under heavy security for a court examination.

The ballots were reviewed by High Court Judge Justice Trevor Warde, along with electoral officials, and the legal teams of Liburd and Hanley.

The proceedings that started at 9:00 am went all day except for a few breaks throughout the day.

At the end of the process, however, both legal teams agreed for an October 8th deadline for submission of written arguments before another hearing a week later.