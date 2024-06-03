Governor-General Dame Marcella Pays Courtesy Call On Coast Guard Base

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Commander-in-Chief of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), made a courtesy call on the men and women of the Coast Guard Unit on May 29, 2024, signalling her commitment to support the armed forces in the twin-island Federation.



The red carpet was rolled out and a Guard of Honour greeted Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, who became the first Head of State to officially visit the Coast Guard Base in two decades. Commander of the Coast Guard Unit, Captain Kenish Garnette, welcomed Dame Marcella to the base and invited her to inspect the troops. He then conducted a tour of the base, pointing out operational and strategic areas, classrooms, conference rooms and offices, living quarters, and other sections. Commander of the SKNDF, Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie, also participated in the welcome and subsequent tour.

During the tour, Governor-General Liburd was briefed on several staff recognition initiatives at the base. She pledged that the Office of the Governor General will continue supporting the Sailor of the Year Award presented annually to an outstanding individual.



Captain Garnette indicated that the visit by the governor-general had a profound impact.

“The visit boosted morale,” said Captain Garnette. “Even when Dame Marcella left, the men were still very enthusiastic about the Commander-in-Chief inspecting them separate from the overall defence force – just as the Coast Guard Unit. … Seeing their Commander-in-Chief actually took time from her schedule, being the governor-general, to come to [visit] them it was a really good day for many of them.”

Off-duty personnel reported to the base to be a part of this courtesy visit, Captain Garnette indicated.



Dame Marcella disclosed that she will assist in acquiring pieces of equipment needed for the comfort of personnel stationed at the facility.

The governor-general also travelled to Nevis to meet the men and women at Camp Fountain, completing her visit to the armed forces.