NEW YORK, New York — On February 3, Ambassador/Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary H.E. Ian Liburd, Permanent Representative of St. Kitts-Nevis to the United Nations, presented his credentials to the United Nations Secretary General H.E. Antonio Guterres in a formal ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters.

Ambassador Liburd brought greetings from the Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon Timothy Sylvester Harris. The ambassador reassured the Secretary General of St. Kitts-Nevis’ full support for his strong leadership in these unprecedented times.

Secretary General H.E. Guterres spoke of his personal commitment to St. Kitts-Nevis, the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States. Throughout the ceremony, Ambassador Liburd discussed a number of matters of great importance to St. Kitts and Nevis with H.E. Guterres and presented the foreign policy objectives of the Federation.

H.E. Guterres and H.E. Liburd discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of Climate Change on the Federation, rebuilding the economy and building resilience in tourism, health, education and infrastructure.

H.E. Guterres said that St. Kitts-Nevis can count on his solidarity to defend the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis, and to make its voice heard in the international arena. They also discussed the efforts St. Kitts-Nevis and the United Nations have been doing to advance access to the COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good.

In addition to Ambassador Liburd, five other ambassadors also presented credentials in formal ceremonies. These included; Bolivia, Benin, Sri Lanka, Guinea and South Africa. The ceremony concluded with a photo opportunity.