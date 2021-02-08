The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by ageless Tom Brady, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last night, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

While the victory further cemented quarterback Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame credentials, the story of the night was Tampa Bay’s tenacious defense, which held the dynamic Chiefs offense to just three field goals. For Kansas City’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it was the first time since high school that a team he led failed to score a touchdown.

Brady threw for just over 200 yards and three touchdowns, en route to his record-breaking fifth Super Bowl MVP. The win marks Brady’s seventh title and his first in Tampa, after leaving the New England Patriots last year. Before acquiring Brady, the Buccaneers went 7-9 last season, while the Patriots fell to 7-9 this season after his departure. For Tampa Bay, it’s their second title in franchise history and the first since 2002.

The city of Tampa has had an exceptional sports year—the Devil Rays made the World Series in October while the Lightning won the Stanley Cup in September.