By Monique Washington

A young businessman from Jessup Village has been shot dead this morning in Colquhons housing project in Cotton Ground village.

The Observer visited the crime scene and was greeted by a yellow “caution” tape and several onlookers.

The Observer understands that the incident happened sometime after 11 am. The body of the slain young man laid on the porch of a house in the housing project.

The Observer further understands that the slain young man is “Ikey” Tyson of Jessups Village. The Crime scene unit is currently on the scene.

This homicide marks the second homicide in Nevis for 2020. First was 20-year-old Jevon Brandy of Brown Hill whose body was found lying along the roadside in Neu Gent Heights, Nevis with apparent gunshot wounds.

More to this story as it becomes available