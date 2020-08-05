CHARLESTOWN Nevis — In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry focusing on Restaurants and Bar employees will be presented by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health.

All training will take place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).

The Ministry of Tourism advised attendees to take note of the following schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID19 guidelines and protocols it is necessary to adhere to the schedule as set. Anyone unable to attend their slotted time period should notify the Nevis Tourism Authority at 469 7550/1042.

Date: Monday, August 10

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April:

Yubrenta Bar & Snackette

Black Hat’s Place

Drift

Gin Trap

Happy Endings

KK Roti House

Guilty Pleasures

New Atmosphere

Best Buy

Oasis Restaurant

Pemo’s Restaurant

Esmie Sunrise

Indy’s Bar

Octagon Bar

Yachtsman Grill

Boddie’s Cafe

Turtle Time

Indian Summer

Cafe des Arts

Wilma’s Diner

Date: Monday, August. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April:

Rodney’s Cuisine

Chrishi Beach

Happy Endings

Sunshine’s

Los Locos

Best Buy

Oasis Restaurant

Buju Food Snackette

Sip

Cool Blendz

V’s Courtyard Restaurant

Hill Top Restaurant

Level Up Sports Bar

Octagon

Yachtsman Grill

Boddie’s Cafe

Turtle Time

Passions Bar

Wilma’s Diner

Date: Friday, August 14

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April:

Tea House

Chelas Bar

Gold Coast

Riviere House

The Runway Grill

Big 6 Flavors

Ole House Cafe

Jamaikies Restaurant

God’s Creation

Natural Vybz

Cla-Cha-Del

Geothermal Bar

Double Deuce

Flavors

Taste of Eden

Banana’s Restaurant

Date: Monday, August 17

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Who should attend?

All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closer of our borders:

Poor Man’s Bar

Sofie’s Snackette & Bar

Boddie’s Cafe

Toya’s Jamaican Snackette

Weekendz

Quality Guyanese Bakery

Culturama Bar

Sea Hustler Bar

The Lil Cherry Tree Bar

H&M Seafood Restaurant

Brino’s Bar

Clarke’s One Stop Restaurant & Sports Bar

Ginger Roots Snackette

Lime Beach Bar

Bambooshay

Cleveland Gardens

Taste of Eden

Lyn’s Deli

Chelas Bar

Dew Drop

Esmie Sunrise Bar