CHARLESTOWN Nevis — In anticipation of the reopening of the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, a series of COVID-19 sensitization sessions for ALL employees in the Hospitality Industry focusing on Restaurants and Bar employees will be presented by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health.
All training will take place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC).
The Ministry of Tourism advised attendees to take note of the following schedule and be guided accordingly. Because of COVID19 guidelines and protocols it is necessary to adhere to the schedule as set. Anyone unable to attend their slotted time period should notify the Nevis Tourism Authority at 469 7550/1042.
Date: Monday, August 10
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April:
Yubrenta Bar & Snackette
Black Hat’s Place
Drift
Gin Trap
Happy Endings
KK Roti House
Guilty Pleasures
New Atmosphere
Best Buy
Oasis Restaurant
Pemo’s Restaurant
Esmie Sunrise
Indy’s Bar
Octagon Bar
Yachtsman Grill
Boddie’s Cafe
Turtle Time
Indian Summer
Cafe des Arts
Wilma’s Diner
Date: Monday, August. 10
Time: 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April:
Rodney’s Cuisine
Chrishi Beach
Happy Endings
Sunshine’s
Los Locos
Best Buy
Oasis Restaurant
Buju Food Snackette
Sip
Cool Blendz
V’s Courtyard Restaurant
Hill Top Restaurant
Level Up Sports Bar
Octagon
Yachtsman Grill
Boddie’s Cafe
Turtle Time
Passions Bar
Wilma’s Diner
Date: Friday, August 14
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to April:
Tea House
Chelas Bar
Gold Coast
Riviere House
The Runway Grill
Big 6 Flavors
Ole House Cafe
Jamaikies Restaurant
God’s Creation
Natural Vybz
Cla-Cha-Del
Geothermal Bar
Double Deuce
Flavors
Taste of Eden
Banana’s Restaurant
Date: Monday, August 17
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Who should attend?
All those persons who are working or worked at the following establishments prior to the closer of our borders:
Poor Man’s Bar
Sofie’s Snackette & Bar
Boddie’s Cafe
Toya’s Jamaican Snackette
Weekendz
Quality Guyanese Bakery
Culturama Bar
Sea Hustler Bar
The Lil Cherry Tree Bar
H&M Seafood Restaurant
Brino’s Bar
Clarke’s One Stop Restaurant & Sports Bar
Ginger Roots Snackette
Lime Beach Bar
Bambooshay
Cleveland Gardens
Taste of Eden
Lyn’s Deli
Chelas Bar
Dew Drop
Esmie Sunrise Bar