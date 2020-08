By Monique Washington

The island of Nevis has recorded it’s the second homicide in 2020, during the island’s current State of Emergency due to the pandemic COVID19.

The Police confirmed that about 8:00 pm a young man was shot dead in Government Road Nevis.

“Police are investigating a gun-related homicide in Nevis,” police disclosed.

No further information however was communicated. The last homicide in Nevis was in March. The Observer will have more to this story.