BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk on Saturday February 27 will take participants on the regular route from Bellevue to Ottley’s. At the end of the walk there will be a special session during which participants and members of the public will be sensitised on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

“This particular health walk is special because Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will join in the educational drive on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout bringing it to his constituency level, and his constituents, Health officials will provide information on the vaccination and the importance of becoming vaccinated,” said Ms. Myrtilla Williams, one of the organisers of the Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk.

Three regular Health Walk participants will be Minister of Health the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris; and District Medical Officer, who is also the Deputy Speaker, Senator the Honourable Dr. Bernicia Nisbett.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris, a regular participant in the Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk, said information about the vaccine rollout will be provided by National HIV/AIDS Programme Coordinator and Health Educator, Dr. Mathias Afortu-Ofre; and medical practitioners, Dr. Dail Crawford, and Dr. Leroy Richardson.

“The Prime Minister, in his responsibility to his constituents, nation and also on a regional level as the Caribbean Community’s lead spokesperson for health, is once more giving persons the opportunity to take part in the walk for their own health benefits,” said Ms Williams.

Participants will assemble at the bus stop in Bellevue when the walk starts at 5:30 a.m. They will proceed along the Island Main Road to Ottley’s.

“St. Kitts and Nevis has been managing the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are at a stage now where we have a vaccine,” noted Ms Williams.

A national vaccine rollout began on February 22 at the New Town Community Centre, where Dr. Harris was the second person to receive the vaccination, after the Chief of Medical Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

“We know a lot of people and maybe there is some resistance to taking the vaccine,” said Ms. Williams. “There is some concern because the internet sometimes gives misleading information and we do not know which is true or which is not true. These persons will be there to assist us with answering any questions.

“Directly after the walk, we are inviting people to come and get informed. It is the health of the individual person, your family, your seniors, your children, and the nation on a whole, and as they say, a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

The Health Walk is held with the support of SKN Moves. It will provide support to the health team by reassuring the public about the safety of vaccines being rolled out in St. Kitts and Nevis.