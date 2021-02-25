CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Four Seasons Resort on Nevis was congratulated for its 30th anniversary of operations on the island by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis. The resort opened on February 14, 1991.

Hon. Brantley, who is also the Minister of Tourism, expressed appreciation for the resort while delivering remarks at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on February 25.

“Let me take a moment to congratulate the Four Seasons Resort,” said Brantley. “They have just celebrated their 30th anniversary. I believe the Four Seasons deserves a special word of commendation because they have been here for the past three decades and have contributed tremendously to the life and times of this island.

“Nearly every family on this island has had some contact with the Four Seasons, either as a worker or family member working, or they have been a supplier, a provider, a contractor with the Four Seasons. Our fisher folk, farmers, everybody has had some contact with that resort.”

Brantley stated that the resort has expanded since opening up on Nevis and continues to demonstrate its confidence in the island’s economy.

“When it started it was obviously just the hotel, now they have something I believe, in the region of 60 plus villas that form a part of that as well, and so the vision of Four Seasons is still manifesting itself 30 years on.

“In recent times, this government will have been part of the re-negotiation and sale of that property to a new group and we will all recall that new group has invested upwards of US $60 million in upgrades, again a significant investment which demonstrated confidence in the island of Nevis and the local economy.”

Brantley noted that the Nevis resort was the proprietor’s first property outside of the United States and Canada, and recalled his meeting with the hotel’s founder.

“I think the public should consider Nevis of 30 years ago,” said Brantley. “If you reflect on Nevis 30 years ago, you get a sense of what a quantum leap it must have been for the Four Seasons. “I recall the opportunity that I had to meet with Isadore Sharp, the founder of Four Seasons at his home in Toronto. Sharp said to me when he saw the site he fell in love, and the rest as they say, history. We are grateful to them. I think 30 excellent years, and we thank them for their contribution.”