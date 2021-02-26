CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has welcomed the announcement by MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez that the UK film and television production company intends to shoot six films on the island.

Martinez’ announcement that six films will be shot on Nevis came while the Premier was visiting the set for the first day of filming of “One Year Off” at Chrishi Beach, Nevis.

“The announcement today that the original two movies to be filmed in Nevis has increased to six movies is great news for the island and the fledgling film industry that we are seeking to develop,” said Hon. Brantley.

“As my government seeks to diversify the Nevisian economy we are happy to have brought MSR Media to the island and appreciate that this industry will benefit the entire Federation with jobs and activity created across St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Martinez revealed MSR Media’s intention to shoot all six movies on the island over the next year.

“We’re going to make more movies here; since we’re here everybody loves it,” said Martinez. “We’re discussing with the Premier about doing six movies over the next 12 months, which is becoming a big partnership.

“But all of that has been possible because of Mark’s vision, so we are the pioneer to make this vision possible,” said Martinez. “It’s a big project for Nevis.”

He thanked Brantley for his hospitality and partnership and extended thanks to the various government ministries and officials who continue to assist the film company’s undertakings.

“I would like to thank Premier Mark Brantley,” said Martinez. “We spoke first right before Christmas in 2020. He told me about his vision to build a film industry in Nevis. I thought it was exciting, because sometimes politicians don’t see the bigger picture of the film industry.

“This is an industry that brings tremendous publicity, we’re creating jobs,” said Martinez. “We brought a team from the UK, from Bulgaria, from the US, and one of the missions of our team is to teach the art of making movies to people from Nevis and people from St. Kitts, so it’s a big thing.”

MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration signed an agreement for the production of two films in Nevis in 2021, the first being ‘One Year Off,’ which is schedule to finish filming in May.

For the ‘One Year Off’ film, 32 locals and residents have been hired full time with the film crew, eight have been cast for speaking roles in the film, and over 160 persons have secured roles as supporting artistes.