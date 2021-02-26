Biden marks 50 million coronavirus vaccines but warns virus fight not over President Biden on Thursday marked the 50 millionth coronavirus vaccine shot delivered in the United States and said the country was making progress in defeating the pandemic and returning to normal life. But he also warned Americans not to let their guard down. Biden said the vaccine count marked major progress toward reaching and surpassing his administration’s goal of getting 100 million shots in the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office. “Today, I am here to report we are halfway there. Fifty million shots in just 37 days since I have become president. That is weeks ahead of schedule, even with the setbacks we faced during the recent winter storms,” Biden said in the South Court Auditorium Thursday afternoon. “We are moving in the right direction, though, despite the mess with inherited from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans,” Biden said, echoing other administration officials who have characterized the Trump administration’s vaccination plan as insufficient. Coming next: Biden celebrated the news that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) analysis found Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine to be effective, but promised not to put “political pressure” on the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for the vaccine. “If the FDA approves the use of this new vaccine, we have a plan to roll it out as quickly as Johnson & Johnson can produce it,” Biden said. An FDA advisory committee will meet tomorrow to vote on recommending the vaccine for authorization. Vaccine rollout: It’s going faster than 1 million shots a day, which was what most people expected to happen when Biden first announced his 100 million shots goal. Barriers remain, and while supply is expected to increase, there are numerous potential hiccups in the fragile supply chain that could slow the effort. ============================================ Pfizer to study booster shot aimed at virus variant Both Pfizer and Moderna have now laid out strategies for adapting vaccines for the variants. Pfizer is studying whether a third shot, 6 to 12 months later, will fight the variants, avoiding the need for an updated vaccine. But it’s working on an updated vaccine too, just in case. “While we have not seen any evidence that the circulating variants result in a loss of protection provided by our vaccine, we are taking multiple steps to act decisively and be ready in case a strain becomes resistant to the protection afforded by the vaccine,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Moderna said Wednesday that it has sent doses of an updated vaccine against the South African variant to the National Institutes of Health for study. In more Pfizer news, it will also be easier to store that vaccine, as the FDA approves storage at standard freezer temps The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved storing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at standard freezer temperatures, helping ease storage requirements that could make delivery of the vaccine easier. The Pfizer vaccine had previously been required to be stored in ultra-cold freezers at -112º F to -76º F. That posed a challenge for distribution of the vaccine in rural areas or lower income countries that do not have widespread ultra-cold storage capability. The new move will allow the vaccine to be stored at “conventional temperatures commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers for a period of up to two weeks.” “This alternative temperature for transportation and storage of the undiluted vials is significant and allows the vials to be transported and stored under more flexible conditions,” Peter Marks, a top FDA vaccine official, said in a statement. ================================================== Moderna forecasts $18bn in sales of Covid vaccine this year Better than expected revenues will push US firm founded in 2010 into profit for first time Moderna said it was in discussions with several governments about more vaccine orders. Photograph: Paul Sancya/AP Moderna expects to rake in $18.4bn (£13bn) of sales from its coronavirus vaccine this year, marking a huge turnaround in the fortunes of the US biotech firm. The expected revenue is far higher than the $11.2bn predicted by analysts, and exceeds the $15bn in sales that its US rival Pfizer expects for the Covid-19 vaccine that it developed with Germany’s BioNTech. Massachusetts-based Moderna, founded 11 years ago, said the final number could even exceed the $18.4bn its current deals would bring in, as it was in discussions with several governments about further orders. It is also in talks with Covax, a mechanism created to distribute Covid vaccine doses fairly around the world. The vast sales will push Moderna into profit for the first time and move the company into a bigger league. The UK’s AstraZeneca had sales of $25bn last year, but while AZ employs 70,000 staff, Moderna had just 830 in 2019. Moderna charges $30 for the required two shots in the US and $36 in the EU. By comparison, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine costs $39 for two doses in the US and just under $30 in the EU. The AstraZeneca vaccine ranges from $4.30 to $10 for two doses, and the company had pledged not to profit from the vaccine until the pandemic is declared over. The Moderna vaccine, similar to the Pfizer/BioNTech version, is based on re-engineering mRNA – the molecule that sends genetic instructions from DNA to a cell’s protein-making machinery – and it has produced equally strong results in late-stage clinical trials, with an efficacy of 94%. Moderna is the first company to have developed a new vaccine version designed to provide better protection against the highly contagious coronavirus variant identified in South Africa, and it shipped it to the US National Institutes of Health this week for testing as a booster shot. Stéphane Bancel, the chief executive of Moderna, said 2021 would be “an inflection year” for the business. The 48-year-old Frenchman has been at the helm of Moderna since 2011. The company floated in 2018 but the share price languished around the flotation price until coronavirus emerged. In the last 12 months, the price has soared from around $19 to $155, giving the company a value of around $60bn. That surge has turned Bancel, who has a 9% stake in Moderna, into a paper billionaire worth more than $5bn. The firm opened subsidiaries in eight countries last year and plans to add Japan, South Korea and Australia in 2021. “We will advance our mission of delivering on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients,” Bancel said. “This is just the beginning.” Moderna was founded in 2010 by a stem cell biologist, Derrick Rossi, and two financial backers, with the idea that mRNA could be re-engineered to develop drugs and vaccines. It has 23 other mRNA drugs and vaccines in its portfolio, such as vaccines for the viruses Zika, HIV and Nipah. But with the exception of the Covid-19 vaccine, none of its products have yet made it to market. The UK has ordered 17m shots of the Moderna vaccine, the first of which are expected to arrive in April. The EU has already received some Moderna jabs. Last week the EU ordered 150m additional doses from Moderna, for delivery from the summer, bringing its total order this year to 310m doses. It has the option to purchase a further 150m doses for delivery next year. Two weeks ago the US government purchased an additional 100m doses of the Moderna vaccine, taking its total to 300m doses. Moderna remains on track to deliver the first 100m doses by March and the second order of 100m doses in May. 