BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 5, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven and Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Saturday December 4 at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle Village, concluded marathon one-on-one consultations that formed part of celebrations to mark the 28th anniversary of his election as a parliamentarian.

Prime Minister Harris who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three parties in the ruling Team Unity Administration, was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Constituency Number Seven (Bellevue to Otley’s) on November 29, 1993.

One-on-one consultations that formed part of the anniversary celebration activities that were commemorated under the theme ‘Touching Hearts, Transforming Communities since 1993’, were held on Saturday November 27.

There was, however, an extraordinarily high turnout so much so that the Honourable Prime Minister could not see of all them. He promised that a day would be set aside for him to see all persons whose names had been listed to meet him but who did not get the opportunity.

The promise was fulfilled as the Constituency Secretariat contacted all who were not able to see the Prime Minister and requested them to return to the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, location of the earlier one-on-one consultations, on Saturday December 4. They all showed up, including a handful who got wind that there would the continuation of the one-on-one consultations with the Prime Minister.

“Overall, for me, reflecting on the 28th anniversary, I would say it has been a good one by the Grace of God, and I give Him thanks for the support that the people have had, and for their constructive criticism, and for their guidance,” said Prime Minister Harris. “I pledge always to the extent that I have the energy, to the extent that I still have the passion within me that I will be the champion of the people of Number Seven.”

Dr Harris thanked the persons who dutifully returned for the one-on-one consultations after having not gotten a chance to meet with him on the previous Saturday. He noted that he was aware that they too have other errands to attend to in their daily nation-building activities but found the time to meet with their Prime Minister.

“I will fight their just calls,” assured the Honourable Prime Minister. “I will pursue justice on their behalf, and I will ensure that the Government which I now have the honour to lead, thanks to their choosing me as their elected representative, because the Prime Minister has to be an elected member, so they made it possible by their vote. I always feel a sense of gratitude when I am dealing with my constituents and always, I wish that I could more.”

Prime Minister Harris, who will be celebrating his birthday on Monday December 6, also thanked members is his Constituency Executive who with support of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) led by National Secretary Ms Myrtilla Williams organised the month-long celebratory activities to mark the 28th anniversary of his election as a parliamentarian.

“There were a lot of new young persons who came on board for the first time,” noted Dr Harris. “I want to thank them for coming, for sharing in an exercise in democracy and for being so very supportive.”