BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to celebrate another daughter of the soil as she embarks on her journey to fulfil educational dreams. Ms. Kayla Weekes, a Junior Clerk in the National Assembly of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is the proud recipient of an academic scholarship from the Government of Azerbaijan to pursue undergraduate studies at the ADA University.

Ms. Weekes’ award marks a significant milestone in the young relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan, as the year 2020 is the first time a scholarship package has been awarded to Saint Kitts and Nevis by that country.

The scholarship, which will cover a full four years of study, is awarded to an applicant who is a citizen of any Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member country to pursue studies at a university in Azerbaijan in an English-taught setting.

Ms. Weekes regards this award as an exceptional opportunity for people of this Federation to realize academic aspirations that were once deemed unattainable.

“We must escape our fears to achieve the success that awaits us, and utilize all the opportunities that are readily available,” said Ms. Weekes.

As a result of COVID-19, Ms. Weekes first semester courses will be done online, but she hopes to travel soon, and take advantage of every opportunity to immerse herself in Azerbaijan culture.

Ms. Weekes offered a measure of encouragement to other persons considering studies overseas, not to be afraid to take bold and unconventional steps, and reminded all in the words of Neale Donald Walsch that “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.”