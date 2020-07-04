Another case of COVID-19 has been recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis the Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett has announced.

Byron-Nisbett said the additional case is a returning National who landed on June 19 from Washington DC.

The Health Minister said the patient has been in quarantine since arrival.

She said today made 76 days since they announced a new case of COVID-19.

She said the patient will be subjected to a compulsory isolation to limit the likelihood of transmission to others.

“The federal ministry of health reminds citizens and residents of our individual and collective responsibility to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention measures that include physical distancing, hand hygiene after touching high touch surfaces that might be contaminated and social distancing avoiding mass gatherings. These non pharmaceutical measures will avoid your risk of exposure to the virus,” Byron-Nisbett said.