BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Association of Caribbean States (ACS) has announced seholarships in its Master and Doctoral Programme on the Law of the Sea and Maritime Law, offered by the Ankara University Research Centre of the Sea and Maritime Law and the Government of Turkey.

Interested persons are asked to apply online via:

https://turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/en/announcement/turkiye-scholarships-2021-applications“>https://turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/en/announcement/turkiye-scholarships-2021-applications

Copies of all applications and accompanying documents should be submitted to the Human Resources Management Department at Government Headquarters on Church Street, Basseterre, no later than February 20, 2021, for further processing. This can be done in person or via the following email humanresources@govt.kn.

Relevant information regarding the program can be found on the website below.

http://dehukam.ankara.edu.tr/en/about-the-program/