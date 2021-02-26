BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts Water Services Department (WSD) is installing new distribution pipes throughout Sandy Point as part and parcel of upgrading the island’s water distribution system.

“The St. Kitts Water Services Department undertook this project in tandem with the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project,” explained WSD Assistant Water Engineer Charles Parris. “It was the opportune time to engage in this pipe laying project as a number of lines were corroded.

“It involves laying about 10,000-feet of six-inch ductile iron water distribution lines,” said Parris. “They will service the entire town of Sandy Point. Thus far, we have completed about 3,500-feet of pipe. The project is about 30 percent complete.

“The project is expected to be completed in about six- to eight-weeks, which will take us down to the middle to the end of April.

“In that six- to eight-weeks, we will included factors we cannot control, such as rain, other utilities, and other things that may throw off our timing,” said Parris. “These things were considered in that timeline, however, our intention is to get it done as quickly as possible, so that we do not continue to inconvenience road users and the public here in Sandy Point,

“On a daily basis, the water supply will be interrupted to facilitate this work,” said Parris. “The lines were laid before, unfortunately, a number of valves we need in the system aren’t there, so we cannot isolate them as we would like to.

“We will be installing a number of valves that will allow us to isolate areas without inconveniencing the entire Sandy Point area,” he said. “What we are doing now is interrupting the supply from the tank.

“In an effort to execute the work as fast as possible to get out of this situation, we have a dedicated team which works extremely well, extremely fast and throughout the week and on weekends.”

Parris congratulated staff members working on the project for carrying out their tasks exceptionally well.