BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.” is significant as it not only focuses on the achievement of women but also places much emphasis on their role during the pandemic.

“The theme celebrates the remarkable effort by women and girls globally in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” explained Celia Christopher, Director of the Department of Gender Affairs. “Meanwhile, the campaign theme #ChooseToChallenge speaks to a challenging world becoming a more alert world.”

Mrs. Christopher said that ‘Choose to Challenge’ indicates that women are responsible for their thoughts and actions daily.

“It focuses on individuals as we are all responsible for our own thoughts and actions. The theme is particularly important as it focuses on COVID-19 in a world that has been forced to face health, economic and social lock-down,” said Mrs. Christopher. “It is also timely as it impacts primarily on women’s lives. For example, women stand at the front line of the COVID-10 crisis as healthcare workers, caregivers, innovators, community organizers and leaders in combating the pandemic. Women’s lives have also been impacted significantly through the loss of livelihood from the tourism and service industry sectors both of which are predominantly females.”

She noted that is it important to recognize the economic, political and social achievements of women.

“The department believes that women must be recognized for their contributions, generosity and courage,” said Mrs. Christopher. “Whether it is through advocating for change through their impact and influences as role models in the community, caring for children or promoting the legal rights of women we can all make positive gain towards women equality through our collective actions.”

One of the activities planned by the Department of Gender Affairs in collaboration with the Business Professional Women includes the airing of a four-part docuseries on the impact of COVID-19 on women’s lives.