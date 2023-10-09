Nephew Of JFK To Run For US President As An Independent In 2024

- Advertisement -

Robert Kennedy, Jr, the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy and the son of former Senator Robert Kennedy, announced today that he planned to run for US President in 2024 as an independent.

He declared earlier this year as a Democrat and planned to run against current President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination. Now, as an Independent, he won’t have to defeat anyone to get a nomination, but it’s not automatic for an Independent candidate to appear on the the ballot nationwide. Each state has requirements to be on the ballot.

This was posted on his Facebook page this morning: “Mr. Kennedy will lay out a path to the White House that involves a major shift in American politics. We invite you to witness history in the making, at the very spot where our founding fathers launched this nation in 1776 with the Declaration of Independence.”

While an Independent candidate for president hasn’t won since the two current political parties were created, it is believed that third party candidates may have impacted the winner of elections. Two of the most successful Independent runs were Ross Perot’s campaign in 1992 and Ralph Nader’s campaign in 2000.