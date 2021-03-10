CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Two new Toyota Coaster school buses have been donated to the Nevis Island Administration Ministry of Education in Nevis by the California-based charitable foundation, Windsong Trust.

At a March 9 presentation ceremony at the Artisan Village Parking Lot, Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior, Nevis Minister of Education said the new buses will add to the Ministry’s existing fleet of school buses.

Present at the ceremony were, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Education in the NIA; and NIA cabinet Ministers Hon. Eric Evelyn, Hon. Spencer Brand; Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer and other senior staff from the Department of Education.

“Let me say how pleased I am and express my thanks and the thanks of the Nevis Island Administration and the Ministry of Education to the Windsong Foundation,” said Hon. Liburd. “They answered the call and came forward to happily assist us in getting these two school buses.

“The contribution of the Windsong Foundation towards getting these two school buses was EC $370,000, it was indeed a significant contribution,” said Liburd. He thanked TDC Group of Companies Ltd. for facilitating the acquisition of the buses at a reduced cost. He asked students to care the vehicles so that future students will be able to benefit from them as well.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Kevin Barrett, said the buses will greatly improve the ability to transport students on the island.

He said the existing fleet of four coaster buses and one 14-seater passenger bus, are over their capacity due to the schools’ shift system and COVID-19 physical distancing protocols.

TDC Automotive Division representative, Anthony Nisbit, said the buses were provided with warranties and after-sale services. He pointed out that the 2021 Toyota Coaster buses, seat 30 persons, and are quality vehicles that will serve the purpose intended.