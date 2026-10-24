Jamaican Reggae pioneer Derrick Harriott dies at 87

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 24, CMC – Veteran Jamaican singer and record producer Derrick Harriott, who helped shape the evolution of ska, rocksteady and reggae music, died on Saturday. He was 87.

Dorrel Mattocks, operator of the Derrick Harriott Music Store in St Andrew, confirmed that the influential musician died at his home shortly after 1:00 a.m. (local time) following a period of illness.

“He was sick and was in and out of hospital,” Mattocks told The Gleaner newspaper, adding that Harriott had recently been discharged from hospital.

Born in Kingston on February 6, 1939, Harriott began his musical career in the late 1950s, becoming one of the influential figures in Jamaica’s transition from ska to rocksteady and reggae.

He co-founded the vocal group The Jiving Juniors in 1958, recording early hits including Lollipop Girl and Over the River.

In 1962, he launched his solo career and established the Crystal record label, releasing songs such as I Care and his signature hit, The Loser.

Harriott also established himself as a leading record producer, working with prominent Jamaican artistes including Dennis Brown, Big Youth, The Ethiopians, Keith & Tex and The Kingstonians.

His production work contributed to the development of early reggae and dub, including recordings at the legendary King Tubby’s studio.

In recognition of his contribution to Jamaican music, Harriott received the Order of Distinction in 2009 and the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.