Parking facilities for private jets to be expanded at Owen Roberts International Airport

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GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 24, CMC – The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has invited bids for a multi-million-dollar expansion of aircraft parking facilities at Owen Roberts International Airport to accommodate growing commercial and private jet traffic.

The project, which will be financed through public funds, includes expanding the existing commercial apron, constructing a dedicated overflow parking area for private jets and developing an additional taxiway.

According to tender documents issued on October 15, the expansion will provide three additional parking stands for commercial aircraft, two concrete pads for private jets and a new Code E taxiway to reduce congestion and improve airport operations.

The CIAA said increased tourism and seasonal surges in private jet arrivals have placed pressure on existing facilities, resulting in aircraft parking shortages, operational delays and inefficient turnaround times.

The authority warned that parking capacity could become increasingly constrained during periods of heavy aircraft movements.

The project will involve extensive excavation, rock filling, asphalt paving, drainage improvements, airfield lighting and the installation of utilities and access roads.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027, with substantial completion expected by March 2028.

The airport will remain operational throughout the construction period, although some work will require temporary night-time closures of sections of the taxiway.

The expansion comes amid continued growth in private aviation traffic, which has reportedly almost doubled over the past decade.

The previous administration had proposed spending approximately CI$42 million (US$50.4 million) to redevelop the General Aviation Terminal, but the current government has shifted towards exploring a public-private partnership for that development.

However, the latest tender indicates that the apron expansion and associated infrastructure will be financed through public capital expenditure, with no specific provision outlined for recovering construction costs from private jet operators.

The CIAA maintains that the improvements are necessary to accommodate increasing demand and modernise airport operations without undertaking another major terminal expansion.

Contractors have until January 27, 2027, to submit bids, with the contract expected to be awarded in March.